Topanga Days Country Fair Will Strum in the Sun Over Memorial Day Weekend

What to Know May 27-29, 2023

$25 adult single-day pass; other ticket options available; the beneficiary is the nonprofit Topanga Community Center

1440 Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Topanga Canyon

May Gray feels here to stay, at least until June Gloom enters the room.

But there are rather winning ways to show a somber sky the door, if not exactly in real life then at least in attitude.

One uplifting route is a sunshiny-in-spirit celebration, the sort of concert-cool conviviality that finds the bright beams in each and every twangy tune, even if heavy clouds do linger.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Topanga Days Country Fair has long had a happy handle on summoning the sunshine on those spring days when the marine layer is especially persistent.

So how does this cherished tradition manage it? In a word, naturally, thanks to an authentic line-up of performers taking center stage.

Make that stages: The fair, which is marking its 48th year, has so much music that there are two places to swing, sway, and tap along.

Soulful guitars, riveting vocals, moments of shake-your-stuff bliss, accordions with oomph, and banjo-driven ditties may rock your world, depending upon when you go and which bands you enjoy.

Beyond the stages, nostalgic and uplifting activities are the heartwarming focus of the festivity.

An egg toss is on the rollicking roster, as is the chance to imitate animals, and homespun sack races? It would hardly seem like the Topanga Days Country Fair without a lot of hopping around and those classic burlap sacks. (If that isn't your scene, musical chairs are happening, too, phew.)

The Best Beard Contest is also a whiskery and wonderful component of the event.

The fair will also take time to honor Memorial Day with a parade and the raising of the flag, so be there on the early side on May 29 to join in the moving ceremony.

This is one of Topanga Canyon's most classic to-dos, a revelry that draws the community and those well beyond. Getting your ticket in advance, or a pass if you hope to attend more than once, is a must-do. Also essential? Reading up on parking and shuttle options before you go.

Pictured: I See Hawks in L.A.