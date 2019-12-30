2020

Tots to Celebrate by Sunlight at Noon Year’s Eve

A pair of daytime parties will help families get festive a half day before midnight on Dec. 31.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Kidspace Children's Museum

What to Know

  • Tuesday, Dec. 31
  • Discovery Cube LA parties from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Kidspace Children's Museum gets festive from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you've ever heard a West Coaster say "we're marking New York New Year's Eve," you don't need to pry nor probe, for you understand just what they're saying: They intend to be deep asleep well before midnight on the final day of the year.

Which means, of course, that they'll do a countdown at 9 p.m. — "New York New Year's Eve," or the East Coast city of their choosing — or even earlier.

Anyone up for London New Year's Eve? You can get your 3, 2, 1-ing done by dark 'round these parts.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Safety 11 mins ago

Company Says Secure Doors Can Turn Classrooms into Safe Rooms

school shooting 53 mins ago

Security Company Makes Bullet-Proof Classroom Doors

Kids, however, have it totally right in the realm of sensible celebrating, for not one but two Southern California spots will observe Noon Year's Eve on Tuesday, Dec. 31, complete with celebratory activities and balloon drops.

That's right, Noon Year's Eve, which is all about high spirits under the high sun.

At Discovery Cube LA? The good times will last for five frolicsome hours, from 10 a.m. to 3 o' clock. There's a toast, complete with ginger ale or apple cider, and a dance party, and face painting, too. General admission to the educational museum is all that's needed to join in. (Note that this is the Los Angeles location, and not OC.)

And at Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena? Your young'uns can don party hats, and dance to the sounds of DJs, too, at the 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. hoedown, which is covered by general admission. Keep in mind that this busy destination is near the Rose Bowl, so arriving early and planning ahead is key.

Happy 2020, however and whenever you celebrate, whether it happens to be right at midnight or a full half-day earlier, when sunbeams surround you and your wishes for a great new year.

This article tagged under:

2020PasadenaNew Year's EveKidspace Children's MuseumKidspace
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us