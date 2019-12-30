Tots to Celebrate by Sunlight at Noon Year’s Eve

What to Know Tuesday, Dec. 31

Discovery Cube LA parties from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kidspace Children's Museum gets festive from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you've ever heard a West Coaster say "we're marking New York New Year's Eve," you don't need to pry nor probe, for you understand just what they're saying: They intend to be deep asleep well before midnight on the final day of the year.

Which means, of course, that they'll do a countdown at 9 p.m. — "New York New Year's Eve," or the East Coast city of their choosing — or even earlier.

Anyone up for London New Year's Eve? You can get your 3, 2, 1-ing done by dark 'round these parts.

Kids, however, have it totally right in the realm of sensible celebrating, for not one but two Southern California spots will observe Noon Year's Eve on Tuesday, Dec. 31, complete with celebratory activities and balloon drops.

That's right, Noon Year's Eve, which is all about high spirits under the high sun.

At Discovery Cube LA? The good times will last for five frolicsome hours, from 10 a.m. to 3 o' clock. There's a toast, complete with ginger ale or apple cider, and a dance party, and face painting, too. General admission to the educational museum is all that's needed to join in. (Note that this is the Los Angeles location, and not OC.)

And at Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena? Your young'uns can don party hats, and dance to the sounds of DJs, too, at the 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. hoedown, which is covered by general admission. Keep in mind that this busy destination is near the Rose Bowl, so arriving early and planning ahead is key.

Happy 2020, however and whenever you celebrate, whether it happens to be right at midnight or a full half-day earlier, when sunbeams surround you and your wishes for a great new year.