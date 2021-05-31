Tour de Pier, a Ride-in-Place Fundraiser, Returns in September

What to Know Sunday, Sept. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Manhattan Beach Pier & Strand

Registration: "$50 per rider with an additional $100 fundraising commitment"; there's a virtual riding option, too, for $50 (and no fundraising commitment)

Melding fitness and fun and a fantastic fundraising aspect, too?

Southern California is a region that sees a number of give-back events that famously put the glow in people's cheeks, whether they're running, swimming, or getting active in some other way, all while they raise money for an amazing cause.

And one of the majors on this particularly nice and noteworthy calendar? Tour de Pier, which finds hundreds of participants pedaling in place.

And while you might, at first, picture a stationary bicycle as a piece of equipment that stays mostly indoors, here's the twist: Dozens upon dozens of stationary bikes are brought outside into the sunshine, at the beach-adjacent Manhattan Beach Pier, all so people can pedal, pedal, pedal in place.

And the pier shall again be toured, in-person, on Sept. 12, 2021.

It's a morningtime event, do note, and everything wraps by 1:30, giving participants a chance to find lunch near the sand.

A trio of organizations devoted to cancer research and support are the beneficiaries: Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research; the Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach and the Uncle Kory Foundation for Brain Cancer Research.

Places on the bikes have filled up rather quickly in years gone by. If you'd like to join, registration is $50, and you'll want to commit to raising $100, or more, in fundraising. You can also join virtually for $50, without the fundraising commitment.

The information on registering? Find it here. The money raised since Tour de Pier began in 2013? Over $8,000,000 is the impressive number.

Each session is 45 minutes, with a high-energy instructor at the enthusiastic lead, and, of course, the all-important, keep-moving music.

A number of safety protocols will be observed, and the bikes will all have some space. You can read more about the physical distancing the organizers will observe and other guidelines on the fundraiser's site.

One other feature also returning to Tour de Pier? The Health & Fitness Expo, which is free to enter.