Tour El Monte, ‘The End of the Santa Fe Trail,' From Home

Finally finding out about that one fascinating building on that one corner?

You can, if you have the time to search online, or ring the local visitors' bureau, or do some library-style research with the regional historical society.

All of those paths will lead you to the information you seek, most likely, but there's another way to go about building your building knowledge, and what you know about a particular city's recent and not-so-recent past: By joining a fact-filled, anecdote-amazing walking tour.

Such tours aren't happening as 2021 begins, of course, but the people behind Pasadena Walking Tours have created a number of enjoy-from-home treats, the sort of dig-deeper excursions that illuminate both the Crown City and the communities of the San Gabriel Valley.

Guides from the outfit recently led at-home participants around the route of the Rose Parade, but there is more Pasadena adventuring still to come.

For on the evening of Friday, Jan. 15, Pasadena Walking Tours will summon a spirited night thanks to a Haunted Pasadena event.

This popular virtual tour will introduce you "... to the phantoms who haunt its alleys, underground tunnels, corridors, and back rooms," as well as some of the true crime tales from the city.

But if you're more of a morning tour person, and you're seeking fewer frightful factoids and more of an overview of a truly venerable Southern California town, sign up for the El Monte virtual walking tour on Sunday, Jan. 17.

Your knowledgeable guide will reminisce about "... the performances of rock and roll greats like Richie Valens and the Penguins at the American Legion Stadium," and other important milestones of the city that's at "The End of the Santa Fe Trail."

An adult ticket to either virtual walking tour? It's $10.

Something helpful? Like an in-person walking tour, the people leading the virtual tours encourage as-you-have-them questions, which you can ask in the chat forum as the happening proceeds.

El Monte mavens and followers of phantoms around Pasadena, your two tours are up next, in the middle of January.

Enjoy one or both from home and deepen your relationship with our region's ever-intriguing buildings, streets, stories, and people.