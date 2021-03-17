Tourism Ireland Brings Some Green to a Local Landmark

What to Know Pacific Park at Santa Monica Pier

Free to see on the Pacific Wheel webcam from sunset to midnight on Wednesday, March 17

The sparkling show is part of the global Tourism Ireland campaign

Revelers can approach celebrating the 17th of March in numerous ways, from raising a Guinness, or perhaps a Guinness ice cream, to watching a favorite Irish film, to indulging in a classic plate of corned beef, cabbage, and potatoes.

But wherever you are on St. Patrick's Day, if you're not in Ireland, your daydreams will likely spirit you to the Emerald Isle, a widely shared flight of fancy that happens each March 17, and pretty much every other day of the year, too.

Lucky us: Tourism Ireland is calling upon Southern California on March 17, 2021, all to encourage those flights of future fancy and island-roaming daydreams.

Where to find these Eire-esque inspirations?

Why the Pacific Wheel at Santa Monica Pier, of course, which just happens to be one of our region's most colossal and colorful canvases.

For the "Global Greening" initiative, which helped the Sydney Opera House and the Leaning Tower of Pisa go green in past years, will call upon the giant Pacific Park attraction from sunset to midnight on St. Patrick's Day.

This means the 9-story ride, which is illuminated by 174,000 LED lights, will dance with shamrocks, playful patterns, and shades of green, all to encourage Southern Californians to consider a down-the-road trip to Ireland.

And while traveling may be on your mind, you don't need to travel to the pier if you'd like to view the sparkling show: It will be presented live on the Pacific Wheel's webcam on March 17, from sunset (just after 7 p.m.) to midnight.

What significant spot will Tourism Ireland lend some green to next?

The planet-spanning program, which has added a verdant vivaciousness to a line-up of landmarks, marked its first decade in 2010.

Los Angeles is one of those lucky spots in 2021, so tune in to Santa Monica's celebrated solar-powered Ferris wheel to find a little St. Patrick's-style luck delivered straight from the shores of Ireland.