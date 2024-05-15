A beloved choo-choo is helping us save on summer rides with a rail-y good flash sale

What to Know Irvine Park Railroad in Orange

The kid-popular ride will hold a flash sale on Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

15 tickets for $60 from 10 to 11 a.m.; the price will be $70 for the remainder of the 24-hour sale; the Christmas Train is not included, nor is the Train of Lights; parking is additional at Irvine Regional Park

You can't spend all summer on a train, looping round and round and round some scenic tracks, but you can spend a cheerful chunk of the easiest season pursuing this singular and frankly awesome vision.

It's a vision that is made more achievable by a savings-strong event happening at Irvine Park Railroad in Orange.

There's a flash sale coming up on the attraction's website, and the deal is real: Spend $60 in the first hour of the sale and snag a book of 15 tickets (this saves you $45). Nice.

And if you purchase your on-sale book after that first hour has concluded? You'll still only pay $70.

The sale kicks off at 10 in the morning on Saturday, May 18, which feels like a date that is standing at the doorway to summer. So any money-easing, not-too-pricey ways to approach that season are most welcome.

Keep in mind that your book of 15 tickets will not include the Christmas Train — that train is popular popular popular, so popular we typed the word three times — nor the Train of Lights.

But, here's something full of ho-ho-happiness: When you buy the book of 15 tickets during the first hour of the flash sale, you'll "be automatically entered for a chance to win Christmas Train tickets!"

That is putting us in a totally festive frame of mine, even though it is May and the holidays seem like lightyears away (they're not).

Spending our summer, the whole summer, going round and round on this winsome locomotive? A wholesome train that's been toot-toot-ing since 1996?

We love this idea and we love a pre-summer flash sale that makes finding family go-outs easier and easier on the wallet.