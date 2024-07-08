A ‘new train experience' is charming visitors at Descanso Gardens

What to Know Descanso Railroad Grand Opening at Descanso Gardens

July 13, 2024; garden members may enjoy early access in the days leading up to the grand opening; the train runs daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The miniature electric train moves through a new landscape filled with model trains and "depots made from natural materials"; a ticket is $5 (garden admission is an additional fee)

The promise of a train adventure in the heart of summertime is a notion that's so nostalgic it feels like it hails straight from a sun-dappled daydream.

But what's happening at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge is no fictional fancy: The garden's popular miniature railroad, which first debuted in 1996, is heading into a cheerful new chapter.

If you or your tots have been on the small and scenic train at the garden, you know it to be an airy and uplifting experience; now imagine a charming realm filled with little depots and miniature trains.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This is the landscape that the Descanso Railroad is now passing through. And if you know your famous train stations, you may recognize a few American landmarks along the way.

Trestles and trees enhance the new Descanso Railroad's picturesque presence. (photo: Descanso Gardens)

As for the diminutive depots that dot this whimsical world, a world that was created by Allied Imagination, "a company that designs iconic botanical models and sculptures paired with beloved G scale model trains"?

Natural materials, "many from Descanso Gardens," help to give the small stations their fetching forms.

A ticket to ride the Descanso Railroad is $5, and you'll need to pay admission to enter Descanso Gardens or be a member.

In fact, garden members are enjoying an early preview of the railroad in the days leading up to the July 13 grand opening; become a member and you'll be one of the first people to experience the adorable attraction.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the magic of these beloved railway displays to Descanso Gardens," said Juliann Rooke, CEO of Descanso Gardens.

"This new addition offers a unique way for our visitors to connect with the beauty of nature and the history of rail travel, all within the serene setting of our gardens."

There's lots to know about the new electric train, which rambles over about quarter mile, like how tall riders should be and the ride's runtime.

There's a helpful list of answers on this page, so before donning your engineer's hat and making for the historical garden, you'll want to make like a locomotive and swing by the Descanso Gardens site.