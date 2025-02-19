Joyful jaunts are the vivacious vibe at the Travel & Adventure Show

What to Know Travel & Adventure Show

Los Angeles Convention Center

Feb. 22 and 23, 2025

$19.29 (plus fee) single-day general admission; other ticketing tiers are available

Trekking in lovely locales, getting acquainted with people who call the places you're visiting home, sampling and supping and dining upon all sorts of regional delights, and learning about our pretty petite planet: It's a dream, calling, and definitely-gotta-do-it of so many of us.

We find our guidance from guides as we plan these longed-for trips, and television shows, and a bouquet of online sources, too, but sometimes taking a trip within our town to burnish our traveler bonafides is, well, just the ticket we seek.

The Travel & Adventure Show is an on-the-road expo filled with vendors, experiences, and a coterie of globetrotting experts, the pros who know where/when/how to go.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

It returns each winter to the Los Angeles Convention Center, and the timing is as satisfying as a sunny afternoon spent under a beach umbrella: Summer is ahead, but not so close that we don't have time to plot out a winning adventure or two.

The show will be back at the DTLA destination as February begins to wind down, so secure your passage Feb. 22 and/or 23 to this wonderland o' the whole world.

The experts sharing their worldly (in all senses) wisdom in 2025? Travel editor and reporter Peter Greenberg, Pauline Frommer of the legendary Frommer's Guides, Discovery Channel host Josh Gates, and author and host Rick Steves will all pack their valises and make for Southern California to share terrific tips, insights, and thoughts on traveling in the months and years to come.

A vast assortment of exhibitors, organizations, and groups set to join the far-off and close-to-home fun also include Wanderful, which is dedicated to "helping women travelers connect" through a variety of engaging experiences.

Workshops, too, will get gadabouters ready to hike, dine, learn, and love their next adventure.

If you're longing to try out a mini mountain while you're there, the team from Visit Yosemite Madera County will set up a rock-climbing wall (a fitting feature for a county known for its carabiner-centered quests).

Golden State destinations are, in fact, out in glorious force at each show, all to give us golden suggestions for sticking close-ish to home. But places far beyond California also play roles in the enlightening and educational event, with representatives who can advise on choice times of year to visit and offbeat attractions to savor.

While the expo isn't quite as a big as the planet it loves upon, it is sizable, so opting for a two-day pass may allow your see-it-all soul to truly take flight.

"Los Angeles International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the country, for not only inbound travel, but outbound, too," said John Golicz, CEO of Unicomm, LLC, the producer of the Travel & Adventure Show series.

"Angelenos love to travel, which makes this show a popular choice year after year to start the travel research and planning for the months ahead.

You'll want to peruse the schedule if there is an expert or experience you have in mind.

But simply strolling by the tables, booths, and installations to gather brochures and chat with representatives is one of the many pleasures of this venerable expo.