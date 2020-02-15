Travel Daydreams Flower at This Adventure Expo

What to Know Feb. 15 and 16

Los Angeles Convention Center

$15 one-day ticket, $22 for two days

It's often said that the anticipation we experience ahead of a trip, the planning and the plotting and the map-perusing and the itinerary-making, can bring as much pleasure, or even more, as the trip itself.

But finding a launchpad for that excitement? Sometimes it takes a bit of looking.

Daydream-filled travelers won't need to look far over Valentine's Weekend, for the Travel & Adventure Expo, a mondo everything-travel convention, has set its suitcases down for a spell in Southern California.

In DTLA, in fact, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

For sure, you'll find all sorts of booths filled with resort representatives, and theme park brochures, and airline information. Good stuff, especially if you're in the I-gotta-plan stage of a future trip.

But there are things to do, too, at the Feb. 16 and 17 event, including wading into a dive pool, all to pick up some finer points on scuba.

And insider tidbits? They're plentiful, thanks to the presence of pros like Rick Steves and Pauline Frommer.

There may even be a surprise adventure down the road for you, since giveaways and deals are part of this departing-now expo.

Billed as "The Nation's Largest" travel show, the Travel & Adventure Show is very much about revving a prospective traveler's anticipation, and giving them them tools to figure out what beach/mountain/city/island they'll alight on in the weeks or years to come.