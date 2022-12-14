Travel to the Moon, via Palos Verdes Peninsula, at ‘Astra Lumina'

What to Know "Astra Lumina" is twinkling at South Coast Botanic Garden

Through Jan. 29, 2023; 6 to 10 p.m.

Tickets start at $29 adult, $20 child

Mapping our course to the moon and the stars far beyond would take a number of complex steps, we imagine, and getting back home? Also a rather time-consuming task, which is something to consider, especially around the busy holiday season.

But we can stay put on this planet and find our way to South Coast Botanic Garden, where a cosmically cool experience is shimmering nightly.

Astra Lumina, designed by the effects wizards at Moment Factory, is an ethereal outdoor journey, one that is lit by illuminated displays.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

These spots have a soft, space-sweet feel, like you've stepped onto a planet that looks rather like our own, with plants and trees, but one that has been heightened by holiday cheer.

Larking about this luminous expanse takes around 45 minutes to an hour. Like booking a trip to the moon, you'll want to reserve your ticket to the Palos Verdes Peninsula event ahead of time, and most definitely on weekend nights.