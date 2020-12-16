Treat to a First Responder to Dessert at Hotel Figueroa

What to Know Pick up your treats on Saturday, Dec. 19 and Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 1-3 p.m.

The pop-up is located outdoors at 939 S. Figueroa; please wear a mask and observe social distancing

Order your $44 Holiday Box ahead of pick-up by emailing flouringla@gmail.com or ordering through the Flouring LA site

You can't spell the word "goodies" without the word "good," and you can't help but feel good when you send a treat to someone who definitely deserves dessert, your gratitude, and a little something special in their day.

There are routes to doing just that, from leaving a plate of just-baked cookies on a neighbor's doorstep to sending an impromptu dessert to your child's teacher.

And if you order your own tasty Holiday Box from the Flouring LA pop-up at Hotel Figueroa, you can also opt to "send a slice" of something delicious to one of the first responders currently staying at the historic DTLA hotel.

It's five dollars to make someone special feel extra special.

Call it a heartfelt acknowledgement, with a little merry magic sprinkled on top, of how much you appreciate all they do for the community.

As for what's in the whimsically imagined Holiday Box, a creation dreamed up by Flouring LA's Chinese-Mexican pastry pro Chef Heather Wong?

Ohhh, hello happiness: Gingerbread Cake Bars, Peppermint Meringue Topped Brownies, Cinna-sugar Donuts, and Belgian Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookies fill this pretty package of noshable wonders.

The Holiday Box is $44 and boasts eight confections in all; you can order ahead and secure your box by emailing flouringla@gmail.com.

The pop-up's dates to come? You'll want to stop by on either Dec. 19 or 23.

The pick-up area is outdoors at the hotel's Veranda Al Fresco, face coverings are a must, and, again, you'll want to plan and purchase your pick-up ahead of time by contacting Flouring LA before you stop by the DTLA destination.

Ready to up the "good" vibe of a really good goodie?

"Send a slice" to a local hero and order your own Holiday Box, a sweet act that will both help support a fantastic Southern California small business and put a line-up of luscious desserts on your own holiday table.