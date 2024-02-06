Treat your sweetie to Valentine's dinner at Shake Shack, complete with fancy trimmings

What to Know Reservations are open for Korean-themed Valentine's Day dinners at two Southern California Shake Shack locations

It's "Swicy" night at Shake Shack Culver City; $80 for two people

Umami is the flavor at Shake Shack West Hollywood; $160 for four people

While there seem to be certain rules for supping on the evening that's all about sweethearts, anything really does go, gloriously, on Valentine's Day.

So, for sure: Swing by the elegant dining room with your paramour, the one with the tony table settings and candles and such, if that's your pleasure.

But sometimes an elegant eating experience can pop up in the most offbeat but super-savory spots. Look to Shake Shack, a burger-oriented outfit that's become known for its lighthearted "date night" events, the special happenings that feature tablecloths, silverware, and other fancy implements.

Of course, these elegant affairs don't happen at every location in the fries-and-shakes chain; rather, you'll want to look to Shake Shack Culver City or Shake Shake West Hollywood for your 2024 Valentine's Day offerings.

Make that Valentine's Night: Reservations are now open for a pair of special themed dinners on Wednesday, Feb. 14, and the delicious theme? Think piquant and palate-pleasing Korean-inspired flavors.

"Swicy" — think sweet and spicy — is the semi-fiery focus at the Culver City Shake Shack. A Korean-style fried chicken sandwich is the hearty focus of the three-course meal, which also includes a Gochujang Caramel Sauce Sundae. A beverage, either alcoholic or non, is included.

Little Luna will give a live performance, too, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Umami is at the heart of the West Hollywood Shake Shack dinner, with a Korean BBQ Burger serving as the main course. Spicy Korean BBQ Fries will accompany the filling goodie, and a sundae completes the scene.

This is a dinner party event; the price is $160 for four people. Abigail Barlow is providing the music for the uplifting Valentine's meet-up.

Past Shake Shack "date night" events have sold out, so you'll want to book your spot(s) ahead of time. You can, right here and right here; happy Valentine's, happy Shake-Shack-ing, and happy swicy/umami eating, lovers of quirky cuisine adventures.