Valentine's Day

Treats and Tunes Will Make Valentine's Day on Metrolink Rail-y Sweet

Riders may enjoy Valentine's cards, candy, and special songs. The reason? It's Customer Appreciation Day.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Tetra Images/Laser1987

What to Know

  • Metrolink's Customer Appreciation Day
  • Tuesday, Feb. 14
  • Several mayors will visit various stations, while many riders will be treated to candy and cards

Valentine's Day, according to much of popular culture, is all about candlelit tables, violin strings, pretty picnic blankets, and prancing through a field of roses, hand-in-hand.

But rolling along the rails on a Tuesday? That doesn't come up quite as often in the Canon of Cuddly and Cute Valentine's Day Pursuits.

Metrolink, however, is changing up that particular reputation by hosting a happy day full of deeply delivered "thank yous," kind surprises, and special appearances.

The good-hearted reason? The passenger rail service's Customer Appreciation Day is Feb. 14, and several gratitude-filled goings-on will pop up at a number of stations.

Those festive goings-on include mayor stop-bys — Mayor Fred Jung of Fullerton will be part of the celebratory scene — and vivacious visits from Metrolink staffers.

And at "select stations," riders will be treated to candy as well as, oh yes, "scented valentines."

And turn an ear in the direction of the nearest speaker: "Travelers will also be greeted with classic love songs featuring distinct Metrolink-inspired lyrics via the stations’ public address system."

Of course, you could ride Metrolink in the direction of a candlelit dinner or romantic picnic, making it an ultra-lovable day.

Where will these delightful, customer-thanking surprises take place? You may want to watch Metrolink's social pages, or simply ride and be charmed if you land at a station where special doings are afoot.

Fun and festive fact: Customer Appreciation Day at Metrolink is always on Valentine's Day, whatever the day of the week. The newer tradition began to toot-toot in 2019.

