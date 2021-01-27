Trees Made for Wishing Grace This Free Pasadena Garden

What to Know Arlington Garden is at 275 Arlington Drive in Pasadena

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Tuesdays

Free entry; please wear a face covering and observe social distancing

The striking Wishing Tree seen in the late fall, and over the holidays, too, at Descanso Gardens?

It was one of the stunning centerpieces of "Reflections at Descanso," the La Cañada Flintridge-based garden's serene celebration of the season.

Did you add a hope-filled message to artist Kaz Yokou Kitajima's add-a-wish sculpture? Sweet.

But if you didn't get a chance to contribute a goal, dream, or kind message to the wish-oriented artwork, don't fret or regret.

For January, the month most associated with looking ahead with joy, is not yet over, and there are wishing trees that you can still see, for free, right here in Southern California.

Turn your gaze, if you will, to Arlington Garden in Pasadena, the longtime home of the Yoko Ono Wishing Trees.

The wish-laden trees are on view each day except for Tuesday, when the peaceful place closes to attend to maintenence needs.

The garden's wish trees were formerly seen at One Colorado in 2008, but they found a new home at Arlington Garden soon after that display concluded.

Even if you choose to add a wish, and arriving with a tag and piece of paper is advised if you'd like to, pausing to read what past visitors have penned on various wind-fluttering pieces of papers can prompt some moving moments.

There's more to see, too, around the garden after your wish has been made.

Spend some time following a wend-wonderful pathway, or find a bench for some quiet reflection.

Do wear a mask and observe social distancing while calling upon this free-to-see gem.

For a map of the garden, and more information about visiting in the winter of 2021, click.

This plant-packed place of peaceful musings, laid-back rambles, and cloud-watching is a true community effort. Heart? It has plenty, in addition to all of the just-right-for-Southern-California shrubs, flowers, and bushes that fill its character-filled grounds.

If you'd like to donate to garden, which recently celebrated its 15th anniversary, you can, right here.