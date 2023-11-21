Trees on the ocean: It's almost time for ‘Lighting of the Bay' at Newport Dunes

What to Know Lighting of the Bay at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina

Friday, Nov. 24 from 4 to 9 p.m.

The Fire & Ice festival also begins; enjoy ice skating, fire pits, and other holiday activities on select November and December nights

While there are forests to be found beneath the ocean's surface, where dramatic clusters of kelp create thick and slick clusters of greenery, finding a tree standing just above the Big Blue is not going to happen outside of a fantasy film.

True, trees can and do pop up on boat decks if the sailor is feeling especially festive, but coming across a small and sparkly thicket of festive firs directly atop the water usually only happens in a daydream.

There are rare exceptions, of course, and the glowing trees of Newport Beach are one illuminated example. The wee forest "sprouts" each holiday season at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina, creating a shimmering expanse across the bay.

And if you'd like to be there for the "Lighting of the Bay," an annual celebration that is all about flicking the switch at one of the state's most unusual lights displays? You'll want to swing by Newport Dunes on Friday evening, Nov. 24.

But the surface-sprouting trees aren't the only stars of the glow show; the Fire & Ice Festival will also begin that night, offering ice skating, fire pits, the Holiday Inflatable Garden, and entertainment, including fire dancing, on select evenings.

And if you're hoping you can see the glittering trees out on the bay while you hit the rink, here's the sweet answer: That's a big yes. You'll want to don your skates after dark for the full illuminated experience.

Newport Beach is also home to other holiday spectaculars, like one of the most famous lighted boat parades in the world.

That's happening in mid-December, but you don't need to wait for whimsical sights on the water: "Lighting on the Bay" will be making spirits bright well before November ends.