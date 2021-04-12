Tuesdays Are for Tacos (and Margaritas) at Gracias Madre

What to Know 8905 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood

Every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; dine-in only

$25 (three plant-based tacos and a Purista Margarita)

If you had to name the most popular day of the week, could you do so?

True, "Friday" would get heaps of votes, and even "Thursday," which in many corners could rightly be called "Friday Eve."

But let's cut straight to the most savory, spicy, salty-of-rim, and shell-tastic celebration on the weekly calendar: It's Tuesday, when many restaurants put special tortilla-wrapped, crema-topped, salsa-drenched superstars in the menu spotlight.

Which makes Taco Tuesday pretty much everyone's favorite (food-based) day of the week, if they like tacos (and we'll wager that's a strong possibility).

Gracias Madre, in West Hollywood, understands our mutually shared tenderness for Tuesday for this very taco-tasty reason, and to help us further express it?

The plant-based Mexican restaurant recently launched its own stylish spin on Taco Tuesdays, an every-Tuesday to-do that, oh bliss, includes a beverage.

That's a Purista Margarita, a lime-lovely libation, and the trio of tacos alongside it?

There's a jackfruit (it's braised, and includes purple cabbage, Moreta salsa and avocado), an al pastor (a trio of mushrooms make up the hearty filling's central component, with Pina adobo sals, escabeche and grilled pineapple along for the ride), and a chicaron taco (think habanero salsa, watermelon radish, micro cilantro, and a breaded oyster mushroom, too).

The hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., so swinging by on a Tuesday at the very moment you're craving the aforementioned goodies is really up to you and your schedule.

But building a schedule around the enjoyment of tacos, at least when Tuesday rolls back around?

That is probably a pleasurable pursuit plenty of us are doing, or try to do with some regularity, at least.

For while Thursday, Friday, or even Monday may ring some of our personal bells, when it comes to our favorite days of the week, we all hold a shared and lasting love for the taco-iest weekday of all, Tuesday.