Tulip Fans, ‘Now Through Early April' Is Your Window to Admire These Local Beauties

What to Know Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge; viewing the tulips is included with admission

Volunteers and garden employees planted 30,000 tulip bulbs in January

The garden's social pages shared fresh photos on March 24 with a call to action: The flowers are blooming well, so stop by soon

Sunnier times have made their welcome return to Southern California, and while many of us are throwing open windows in order to bask in the rays of these brighter days, other windows are opening, too.

Specifically, those regional gardens that have been waiting on various blossoms, from the frilly white petals that adorn fruit tree branches to the purple power of wisteria, are also witnessing the seasonal opening of windows.

These aren't glass-and-latch windows, of course; we're talking about those all-too-brief time periods when particular flowers reach their pretty peaks.

And a window has most definitely arrived at Descanso Gardens, a verdant place that's synonymous with all sorts of splendid spring sights.

Tulips are among the garden's celebrated stunners, and they are really starting to burst as we begin the final week of March 2023.

So much so that the garden shared fresh photographs on its social feeds on March 24, along with a clear call to action: If you'd like to admire thousands of blooming tulips, blossoms that are rocking an assortment of happy hues, you'll want to call upon the La Cañada Flintridge destination soon.

How soon?

"If you love #tuliptime at Descanso, we recommend coming now through early April to enjoy these #spring favorites," read the post.

The post's snapshots also tell the urgent story: Great swaths of sheer tulip-tastic color are adding oomph to the garden's glorious green backdrop.

How to behold this fabulous floralness? Your Descanso Gardens admission is all that is required; no separate ticket is needed.

And if you do stop by in the coming days, you'll get the chance to check out The Store at Descanso, the newly imagined gift shop that debuted earlier in March.

Will this sunshine last? We're opening all the windows to enjoy it while looking to those around-town windows that are opening on peaking flowers, the seasonally sweet sights that so many Southern Californians enjoy when spring is young.