Sunny and sweet: A ‘Tulip Garden Experience' is ready to bloom in Moorpark

What to Know Tulip Garden Experience

Underwood Family Farms

Moorpark

Opens Saturday, Feb. 22; the experience will conclude with when the bloom finishes

$14 Monday-Friday; $20 weekends and holidays; children under age 2 are admitted free

A pick-your-own tulip is included with admission, as well as several activities including tractor-drawn wagon rides, visits to the Animal Center, and Farmers Craig's Chicken Show

If you'd like to purchase more tulips beyond your single included-with-admission flower, they're $1.50 each, 6 for $7, or a dozen tulips for $12

After the beautiful bulbs that adorn our Christmas trees are packed away, another beloved bulb soon comes into view, at least in a few places around the Golden State: the tulip.

Some of the floweriest spots in California find their tulip magic in the late winter, with Pier 39 in San Francisco and Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge being two of our tulip-iest locations.

And, of course, it is always a touch tulip-tastic in Solvang, a place that has been known to place tulips in planters near shops, the sort of stores that often sell items adorned with tulip-inspired motifs.

But for if you're seeking a farm-oriented tulip experience, one that includes a pick-your-own flower, chances to admire farm animals from just a few feet away, homespun rides on tractor-pulled wagons, and fresh-aired pastimes, you'll want to make for Moorpark where an agra-adventure is ready to push through the soil.

It's the Tulip Garden Experience, an annual out-in-the-field offering from Underwood Family Farms.

This isn't the destination's Springtime Easter Festival event — that's coming up in a few weeks — but rather spring-sweet chance to visit a tulip field.

Well, spring-meets-wintertime: It opens Feb. 22 and will conclude when the tulip bloom is done.

This is a ticketed experience, and there are a few things to know before you go, so be sure to read everything before you make your merry Moorpark plans.

Part of the merry vibe are the photo opps. A giant windmill will serve as a backdrop for snapshots, and other sunny scenes.

And again, you'll be able to pick your own flower at the Tulip Garden Experience as part of your admission.

If you'd like to pick multiple tulips, the prices are listed here. It's $12 for a dozen tulips, while a single tulip is $1.50.

And if you need more tulip amazingness in March, be cheered: Some 35,000 tulips will bloom at Descanso Gardens in the weeks ahead, with peak bloom arriving around the later part of the month and early April.

The Descanso Gardens tulips are for admiring, not picking, do keep in mind.

Pictured: A past tulip field at Underwood Family Farms.