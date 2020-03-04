Tutu Good: LA Ballet Dancers to Lead Free Classes

What to Know Sunday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Angeles Ballet Center

Six free dance classes led by LA Ballet dancers

The opportunities to tutu-up in life are sadly few, but we can still spend some quality time with those artists who know #tutulife like they know their own ballet slippers.

We're talking about the dancers of the Los Angeles Ballet, the talented performers we adore seeing each year in "The Nutcracker" as well as a host of other productions, from "Sleeping Beauty" to "Swan Lake."

While we ourselves will likely never take on the role of the Snow Queen on the stage of Royce Hall or The Alex Theatre, we can pick up some dance tips from one of the lauded troupe's dancers.

Where to find this fanciful fun and instruction? At "A Chance to Dance," the lauded troupe's "monthly community outreach initiative."

The next event will leap and twirl into the Angeles Ballet Center on Sunday, March 15, and it has an effervescent theme: "Spring Into Dance!"

The free classes include "Adult Intro to Ballet," "Advanced Ballet," and "Youth Ballet." Six dancers from the company will lead the classes, with Principal Dancer Petra Conti helming the session devoted to advanced skills.

Will you go up on toe, wear a tutu, or memorize every move required to become a ballerina?

Those daydreams are sweet, so hang onto them.

But, for now, spending some time in the presence of a great performer, and picking up a few flows, should make the hearts of ballet fans leap with joy.