TV Fans: PaleyFest LA, the Virtual Edition, Is Now Open

What to Know Opens on March 30, 2021; more releases will follow on March 31 and April 1

ABC's "Big Sky," Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso," and a 20th anniversary look-back at "Six Feet Under" are on the schedule

View on the PaleyFest Channel via Yahoo Entertainment

Quoting your favorite character, spinning off whole scenes of back-and-forth dialogue, dissecting who is wearing what on a show, and where that show might go next season?

The deep-of-heart, emotion-wide devotion to a television series may begin with a binge session, but it ends, well... never.

For we'll likely return, again and again, to that series, to revisit the people, places, and world we've come to adore.

PaleyFest LA gets television buffs in a way that few events have or can.

The long-running springtime festival, which is all about inviting stars and creators onto a stage to discuss their shows and take fans' questions, knows that followers of certain TV hits want to connect with those hits in new and knowledge-growing ways.

And while the way to do that won't happen in an in-person fashion in 2021, the starry happening, which is helmed by the Paley Center for Media, will continue to make that fan-actor-creator connection in a virtual way.

And hooray, that way is here, starting on Tuesday, March 30, with the opening of PaleyFest LA 2021.

The small-screen sizzle actually started on Friday, March 26, expressly for Citi cardmembers and Paley members, but now anyone can take a peek at what's rolling out via Yahoo Entertainment.

And that roll-out?

It will continue into March 31 and April 1, with new fantastic fare posting daily.

Look for ABC's "Big Sky," CBS's "Evil," ABC's "The Good Doctor," CBS's "The Late Late Show" with James Corden, HBO's "Lovecraft Country," Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit," Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso," and FX's "What We Do in the Shadows" on the 2021, enjoy-from-home roster.

And an additional treat for "Six Feet Under" fans?

An event in honor of the show's 20th anniversary is also on the schedule, which includes several headliner appearances.

The official sponsors of the virtual TV celebration are Citi and Verizon.