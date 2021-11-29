Twelve Hours of ‘Elf': Rooftop Cinema Club's Big December Plans

What to Know Rooftop Cinema Club in DTLA and The Drive-Up at Santa Monica Airport

DTLA will feature 12 hours of "Elf" on Dec. 23, and an "Elf" bingo night, too

The Drive-Up at Santa Monica Airport will offer a craft-cool Kids Club on Saturday mornings in December

You don't have to wait for December to start power-quoting "Elf," but if you've been delaying saying every line from the joyful 2003 gem, you might start brushing up ASAP, for Elf Bingo Bonanza will soon turn its sweet sleigh for LA.

For Rooftop Cinema Club, that merry movie series that's about great screenings, as well as a happy host of effervescent, spirit-raising activities, is going to celebrate Will Ferrell's whimsical ode to upbeat North Pole denizens with 12 hours of "Elf" on Dec. 23.

That's right: "Elf" will screen back-to-back-to-back at a rooftop in DTLA, in honor of Christmas Marathon Movie Day, but there will be other "Elf"-ly pursuits, like "... an interactive game of movie quote bingo at every screening."

That isn't the only bonbon that Rooftop Cinema Club has in store.

One glance at its December schedule tells the Christmas film fan that plenty is ahead, both at the DTLA location and at The Drive-Up at Santa Monica Airport, which is also overseen by the Rooftop Cinema Club team.

Ugly Sweater Day will be fuzzily fêted in DTLA on Dec. 17, at the "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" and "The Night Before" screenings, while guests are invited to watch "Arthur Christmas" in their pajamas on Dec. 19.

And in Santa Monica? Look for a craft-fun Kids Club on Saturday mornings, as well as an inflatable bounce castle on "select" Saturdays in December.

"The Polar Express," "The Holiday," and "The Shining" are on the bundle-up, make-it-snow schedule.

Just make sure the movie you'd like to see is playing in DTLA or Santa Monica, and if there's a special event happening, like "Elf" bingo or the chance to don your comfiest jam-jams.

Tickets?

Santa plans in advance, and you should, too: Book your entry long before you arrive at the South Olive Street location of the DTLA screenings or Santa Monica Airport.