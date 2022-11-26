Twirl Under the Shiny Signs of L.A. Live at LA Kings Holiday Ice

What to Know LA Kings Holiday Ice presented by Coca-Cola

Nov. 26 through Jan. 8, 2023 at L.A. Live's Xbox Plaza

$25 per person (admission and skate rental included); other ticketing tiers available

We're definitely not claiming that an LED-bright, super-colorful, ultra-zazzy backdrop is needed as we attempt to twirl and dip on the ice rink, but if we had that sort of setting?

We're into it, especially since the act of ice skating can involve a bit of showmanship and, if you've had some practice, a bit of razzmatazz.

There are few skating spots in Southern California, and pretty much anywhere else that can't claim to be Southern California, that boast the remarkable razzmatazz as the LA Kings Holiday Ice attraction, a pop-up rink that returns right around Thanksgiving.

That's because the glide-ready location is placed at the heart of L.A. Live, a destination that's known for its high-wattage signage and dazzling LED displays, sights seen throughout the calendar.

Xbox Plaza, near the Crypto.com Arena, is the vivaciously visual spot.

The rink, presented by Coca-Cola, will be open from Nov. 26 through Jan. 8, 2023.

Nope, you don't have to show up with your own ice skates; skate rental is included with your $25 admission.

Upping the celebratory air of the open-air affair?

The appetizing Supper & Skate program gives skaters select "discounts and dinner deals" at restaurants around the property (just hang onto your LA Kings Holiday Ice receipt).

Check the hours before you glide on down to downtown, of course, and keep in mind that the rink will stay open longer, right through to midnight, when Christmas gets closer.

Spinning in the late-night hours under the LED gleam of all of those mondo signs?



It feels like some sort of candy-hued dream, a chance to live out a music video, or at least a winter revelry, at one of our area's highly illuminated, super-saturated ice rinks.