Two new Disneyland shops, inspired by ‘The Princess and the Frog,' will soon sparkle

What to Know Plans are underway for two new Disneyland shops inspired by 2009's hit animated film, "The Princess and the Frog"

Ray's Berets and Louis' Critter Club will be located in Critter Country, near Tiana's Bayou Adventure; the flume attraction is still under construction

Critter Country will temporarily close starting on May 1 so work may be completed

Fans of "The Princess and the Frog," the 2009 animated feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios, must be humming "Almost There" these days, the joyful song sung by Princess Tiana near the start of the film.

True, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, the flume ride in Disneyland Park's Critter Country, is still under construction, but Tiana's Palace began serving classic New Orleans-themed vittles in September 2023.

Now new news has emerged from The Happiest Place on Earth, and you could say it has a bit of sparkle, and a brassy soundtrack, too: A pair of shops inspired by the film are headed for Critter Country, with locations next to and across from Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Critter Country will close "temporarily" so work on the shops may be completed; that closure begins May 1, 2024.

The store with a bit of sparkle is named in honor of the film's famous firefly.

"Ray's Berets (currently The Briar Patch) will be the best place for guests to shop for headwear, apparel, accessories, toys and more," revealed the Disneyland team.

It's all happening in "the coziest cabin," the sort of adorable abode that the charming Ray may have dreamed of sharing with his beloved Evening Star, Evangeline.

But there's more in store in the immediate area, with another nod to a classic character from the film.

Just a short buzz-buzz from Ray's Berets and a bit closer to Pooh Corner is Louis' Critter Club.

Located in a woodsy building brimming with bayou beauty and eye-catching signs paying homage to the world of "The Princess and the Frog," the shop will offer apparel, home goods, and other items.

Louis' Critter Club will be located near Pooh Corner in Critter Country (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

The story's upbeat alligator is pictured over the front entrance, along with this trusty trumpet.

"The middle and treats side of Pooh Corner will remain as is and continue to offer must-have merchandise from Hundred Acre Wood, including sweets like the Tigger marshmallow tails," is another update from the theme park.

No opening date for either Ray's Berets or Louis' Critter Club has been shared yet, but keep your bright light shining on the Disneyland social sites and the official Disney Parks Blog, like Ray might, to gather more information in the coming months.