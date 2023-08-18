Two SoCal car washes will transform into drive-thru haunted houses

What to Know Tunnel of Terror Car Wash

$30 and up; Carson Car Wash in Lakewood and Big Wave Car Wash in Anaheim

The damp drive-thru pop-ups will take place on select October nights

Stories of old have told us that all sorts of strange things lurk out in the mist, the fog, a low bank of clouds, or a particularly heavy storm.

Water has a way of shrouding chilling figures, in short, at least in the phantom-filled fiction we do adore. But we never really think of the H2O found around a classic roll-through car wash, the kind of water that emits from scrubbers and nozzles, as the sort of misty veil that can hide scary characters.

But a slow roll through the Haunted Carwash reveals that these terrifying souls can indeed haunt the very machinery that keeps our vehicles squeaky clean.

Look to the "Tunnel of Terror," a frightful fall favorite in Anaheim, which has displayed a devious knack for turning the squeaky to eeky thanks to a horde of creative haunters. And those haunters will be back, at Big Wave Car Wash, over several select October nights this autumn.

There are more eeks to come, however: The haunters behind this offbeat attraction are adding a second location in 2023, in Lakewood.

In addition to receiving a good scrub-up for your vehicle, you'll encounter a cadre of ghoulies in the moist 'n monstrous setting.

"The Tunnel of Terror is a carefully curated experience, with scary and creepy performers popping up throughout the wash, and special effects providing a terrifying ambiance," promises the team behind this Tunnel.

"Participants can also expect unique surprises each night!"

The event sold out last year, so peruse tickets pronto — prices start at $30 per car — as well as October dates at the Haunted Car Wash's site. Just remember there are now two locations, so decide if you're getting your car-based creep-outs in Anaheim or Lakewood.