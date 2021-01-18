Two Tasty New Tenants Debut at Grand Central Market

What to Know Shiku, a homestyle Korean restaurant, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; pick-up and delivery available

The Juice is open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; pick-up and delivery available

317 S. Broadway in DTLA

January? It would be, in any other time, a big and bite-filled California Restaurant Month.

But as 2021 begins, we aren't observing many of the usual deals, traditions, and events that deliciously dance through the year's first 31 days.

Temporary pauses on indoor dining, and other pandemic-related considerations, have changed up this annual spotlight on the Golden State's sublime supping opportunities.

New eateries do continue to debut, however, offering tasty takeout and delivery options for those diners eager to A) enjoy a meal at home while B) showing a just-opened venue some support.

And happy news: Grand Central Market, one of our city's most storied places to buy a snack or supper, just welcomed two new tenants over the Jan. 16-17 weekend.

Craving Korean cuisine with homestyle flair?

Shiku is your savory spot for Korean fried chicken, French fries (made extra piquant courtesy of Gamchil), and Temple Tangsu, vegan Korean fried pyogo mushroom and tofu.

Kwang Uh and Mina Park, of the praise-garnering Baroo and Baroo Canteen, are at the helm of this yummy new venture.

"We are honored to open Shiku in historic Grand Central Market," said Uh & Park.

"The Market energy reminds us of the sijang or markets in Korea. The diversity of what's on offer is inspiring to us, and it's a nice feeling that when we tell our family in Korea that we've opened a restaurant in Grand Central Market, most people have heard of it. We look forward to the years ahead as part of the GCM family."

And adding sippable snazziness to the GCM scene? It's The Juice from Melissa Cronkhite & Elizabeth Halpern.

A host of vibrant juice combos are on the menu, including the #16, which boasts beet, orange, turmeric, and ginger.

And let the Golden Milk flow: The Juice's spin on the lively libation includes cinnamon and chia seeds, in addition to cashew, turmeric, and ginger.

"For us, Grand Central Market embodies the very soul of LA," noted Halpern and Cronkhite.

"GCM houses the warmth and familiarity of classic LA culture and grub along with fresh, new concepts in what Angelenos are eating. We are honored to become a part of this monumental establishment."

For more information on what's happening at the venerable public market, and what your delivery and pick-up options are, visit Grand Central Market's online hub now.