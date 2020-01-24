U-Pick Season Revs Up at Tanaka Farms

What to Know Jan. 25 and 26

Irvine

Four U-Pick tour times daily; the guided farm wagon is free, while you pay for the veggies you pick

How's the crisper in your fridge looking?

Mostly bare? On the emptier side? Or still full of chunks of stale fruitcake and peppermint brownies, the goodies you didn't quite get around to eating over Christmas break?

There's a way to fill the vegetable-ready drawer in your fridge, and get to soak in some rays, and to honor your health-minded resolutions, too: Head to Tanaka Farms over the final weekend of January to pick a host of green, leafy, crunchy, crisper-drawer superstars.

True, the Irvine-based agricultural spread has made news in recent days for its juicy-joyful strawberry tours, but the berries aren't the only celebrities in the expansive patch.

There is broccoli, too, and lettuce, and arugula, and celery, and they're ready for the picking. As in the "U-Pick" picking, where visitors head into the field and select exactly the vitamin-packed veggies they want.

Tours will happen throughout the Jan. 25-26 weekend, giving tour guests the chance to gather broccoli, spinach, arugula, and more. The outings will run around 45 minutes, or a half hour beyond that, and you "(o)nly pay for what you pick!"

There are four tour times daily, so do arrive well ahead of the one you'd like to join.

And, for sure: Strawberry picking is also still happening at Tanaka Farms, if you'd like to throw a few sliced strawberries on top of that spinach salad, or follow up your broccoli bake with a made-from-scratch strawberry shortcake.

Address, hours, details, and more? Throw your sun hat on and peruse everything now.