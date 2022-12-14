Ugly Sweaters and Reindeer PJs to Further Brighten ‘Lightscape'

What to Know "Lightscape," an illuminated spectacular, is on view at LA Arboretum and Botanical Gardens through Jan. 8, 2023

Ugly Sweater Night will take place on Dec. 16

Pajama Weekend is scheduled for Dec. 17 and 18

Basking in the beauty of holiday lights can instill a person with a deep and delicious sense of profound coziness.

Maybe this is because you used to enjoy your neighbors' dazzling house displays from the backseat of a station wagon as a pajama-clad youngster, making those all-important early memories of cozy clothes paired with bright lights.

Or perhaps you're a fan of cuddling up in your comfiest onesie for a romantic Christmas film, the sort of movie that features the ultra-extreme illumination usually reserved for the cottages of the North Pole.

Either way, in your mind, you instantly equate the following: flannel = festive, sweaters = sparkle, and reindeer-covered jammies = admiring incredibly incandescent sights.

The celebratory staff at the Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanical Gardens understands these long-term relationships, and to honor our lasting devotion to both yuletide togs and seasonal splendor, there are two special events gracing the destination's December calendar.

"Lightscape," the illuminated event happening each evening, is in the very middle of this merriment.

Buy a ticket to the outdoor stroll-by spectacular on Friday, Dec. 16 and don your yuletide-est sweater or most joyful jumper, if you prefer to use the traditional British term when Christmas is near.

But you say you're more of a pajama type of person? Say "yay for PJs," then, and purchase admission to either the Dec. 17 or 18 nights, when holiday pajamas will be in the spotlight.

Or the "moonlight," we suppose, is more accurate. "Lightscape" is, after all, a party the sun must skip.

Keep in mind that "sensible shoes" are a must for this alfresco experience, so best leave those unicorn slippers at home and rock your sturdy sneaks instead.

An adult weekend night ticket is $39, but you'll want to read up on all of the ticketing options.

As for when the sparkle, which features upbeat music, disco balls, s'mores for sale, and a strange forest awash in colorful dots of pure dazzle, finally will dim?

The last night of "Lightscape" will flicker off on Jan. 8, 2023.