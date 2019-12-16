Ugly Sweaters Get Sweet at This Kitten Café

What to Know Thursday, Dec. 19

7 p.m.

$45

Many of the loudest, wackiest, and all-around out-there-iest holiday sweaters feature felines in a variety of uproarious scenarios.

We have holiday sweaters featuring caroling cats, and kittens decorating trees, and furry cuties sipping cocoa, and participating in just about every other yuletide-based activity.

And yet? We rarely have a chance to don our ugly holiday sweaters in the presence of cats, at least cats that don't live with us.

Sometimes, though, the season has a sprinkling of meowful magic to it, and we can find our way to a feline festivity that's all about our most outlandish sweaters and cuddling a line-up of home-needing sweethearts.

That's just what's happening at Crumbs & Whiskers on Thursday, Dec. 19.

The Melrose Avenue kitten café is all dressed up for the season, with sparkling touches throughout.

To get the most out of that visual merriment, and to raise funds for the felines who hang out at the café, there shall be an Ugly Sweater Party, complete with a sweater contest, a complimentary beverage (well, it's part of your ticket), and "free treats."

But the greatest treat of all? You'll be snugging on a rug with a whiskery wonder, and if you don't fall in love then and there, well... You've seen holiday movies before. You know the happy end to the story.

A ticket is $45, and the start time is 7 p.m., and the people behind the tail-swishing soiree do recommend that you go with your absolutely ugliest and loudest apparel.

But if a picture of a kitten is on your holiday sweater, is it truly "ugly"? We take issue with that. Maybe call it your favorite Snuggly, not Ugly, Christmas Sweater? There. That's better.