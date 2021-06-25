Umami Burger Opens in Beverly Hills, With Freebies

What to Know June 25-27, 2021

Free Truffle Fries on Friday, Free Classic Burger on Saturday, Free Truffle Burger on Sunday (with promo codes only, for pick-up, ordered through the CITIZENS GO app)

233 S. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212

It's been summer for a few days now, but the first full weekend of the warmest, eat-out-iest, savor-a-burger-ian season?

We're heading into that now, as June begins to take its last bows.

And to help our first full weekend of summer feel incredibly summery, the brand-new Umami Burger in Beverly Hills is giving away some of its deep-of-flavor, snack-it-up specialties.

Here's something as sweet as umami is, well, umami-esque: The free food items will be available for an entire weekend, and not just a single day.

But there are a few things to know first: The freebies are available at the new Umami Burger, and solely at the new Umami Burger, which is located at 233 S. Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills.

You'll order ahead of time for pick-up, through the CITIZENS GO app, and a promo code will be required.

The giveaways are gleeing-up Friday, June 25, Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27, but please note: Each day has its own specific freebie.

On Friday, June 25? It's Truffle Fries (promo code: FRYYAY), while Saturday, June 26 is all about snagging a complimentary Classic Burger (promo code: CLASSIC).

And on Sunday, June 27? You can enjoy a gratis Truffle Burger at the just-opened location (promo code: TRUFFLE).

Those promo codes? Essential, if you want to enjoy your item without paying for it.

How to use the codes?

The Umami Burger team says this: "Download the CITIZENS GO app and use the respective promo codes at checkout (good for one complimentary item per day during the campaign)."

"Use the code to order directly through the app for pick up at Umami Burger – Beverly!"

More tasty knowledge about this new-new-new restaurant? It's also serving as a ghost kitchen to both Krispy Rice and Sam's Crispy Chicken.