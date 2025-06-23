The ‘Uncorked' festival will sip and swan around the California Science Center

What to Know Uncorked: LA Summer Wine Fest

June 28; 7 to 11 p.m.

California Science Center

$73.44 and up

21 and up

Over 100 wines, including bubbly beverages, will be featured; food trucks will be stationed outside

Guests will stroll through the museum's galleries at the after-hours celebration

The tending of the soil, the growing of grapes, and the producing of wine?

These are time-honored callings that regularly involve a full complement of science pursuits, from chemistry to meteorology to the disciplines that dig deep into the earth.

It's a festively fitting thing, then, to hold a stem-filled, bubble-golden, clink-clink happening at a museum devoted to learning, inquiry, and the scientific pursuits, even if there isn't a specific display devoted to wine-making.

The wine element of Uncorked: LA Summer Wine Fest will come from, well, wines ready to be tasted, dozens of them, and a bevy of bubble-filled libations, too.

The science end of the evening, which is set for June 28?

Look to the location: The California Science Center will again be the smart-minded spot for this corker of a vino jamboree, giving 21+ guests the opportunity to sip libations and stroll through a host of scintillating exhibits, including a newer one devoted to sports.

Tickets are available — they start at just over $73, with a VIP option also part of the swirl — and your wine tastings are part of your admission.

You will want to show with funds if you want to food-it-up at the nearby trucks; those vittles are priced separately.

Once you've tucked into some tasty goodies, feel free to dance to the DJ tunes or simply call upon all of the open corners of the museum (note that the Space Shuttle Endeavour remains off-view as its new pavilion is completed).

Oh yes: And spirits and canned cocktails will make cameos during the fizzy night, as well as seltzers.

K9 Alliance is the evening's beneficiary, an organization that "... creates opportunities for youth from under-resourced communities while also giving homeless dogs the chance they deserve to live a happy life."