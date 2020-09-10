Underwood's Pumpkin Patch Is Headed for ‘Harvest'

What to Know Moorpark, Oct. 1-31

Safety policies are up on the Underwood site

$8 gate admission Monday-Friday; $15 Saturday and Sunday

Every season has its famous fruits, but few produce aisle goodies possess the panache, pizzazz, and fall-style flair that comes naturally to the pumpkin.

Put any other fruit on a table in the center of a room and guests may comment upon it, or not, but a pumpkin? The questions'll come quick and inquisitively, from how much the pumpkin weighs and when you'll carve it.

Many Southern Californians will be seeking that spotlight-ready squash in the weeks ahead, with lots of locals turning their sights upon a place that's become a stand-out spot for pumpkin selecting over the last several years: Underwood Family Farms.

That's because the Moorpark farm, a place where bounties of fresh fruits and vegetables regularly burst forth, not only has a lot of great pumpkins to choose from, but it has staged a big Fall Harvest Festival in the past, compete with themed weekends.

That traditional festival won't be happening in 2020, because of the pandemic response, but fans of the airy outdoor space can still plan on some seasonal sweetness: Fall Harvest on the Farm is the fresh event, one that doesn't include all of the hallmarks of past happenings but does give visitors a chance to find that fabulous pumpkin.

Prepare to roam a "Gigantic Pumpkin Patch," and call upon the Hay Pyramid, a classic from years gone by. You'll also be able to admire some of the furry luminaries of the lovely spread, the critters that call the Animal Center home.

Good to know?

Online purchase, in advance, is very much recommended, as the farm may be limiting the number of walk-in guests they accept, due to capacity considerations.

To read all of the safety policies on the month-long pumpkin-cute affair, swing the the Fall Harvest of the Farm site now.