Underwood’s Sweet Baby Animals Are Bringing Us Cheer

Calling upon the critters of Underwood Family Farms?

It's a springtime must-do for many Southern California families, for it is in the spring when babies begin to arrive at the Moorpark agricultural destination.

But the farm's activities are currently closed to visitors, meaning we'll have to "awww" over these adorable wee ones by looking at our screens at home.

True, you can still order those produce-packed Healthy Harvest Boxes from the farm, so keep the local grower in mind for your fresh veggie needs.

And keep these pictures below in your heart during these #StayatHome days. Little animals are still bleating, baaing, and chirping their way into the world, in hope-inspiring, cheer-bringing fashion.

Underwood Family Farms
A pair of goats were born at the Moorpark farm on March 21. Names? London and Rome.
Both babies are doing well.
Both babies are doing well.
Underwood Family Farms
As is the way with cute kids, the frolicking began right away.
Underwood Family Farms
The Springtime Easter Festival was cancelled at the farm, but staffers continue to tend to the resident critters.
Underwood Family Farms
The goats of Underwood are true celebrities, thanks to their penchant for strolling along planks well above the ground.
Underwood Family Farms
Goats are ga-ga worthy, but the Moorpark Animal Center is also home to rabbit, horses, and roosters.
Underwood Family Farms
How big will this lil' tyke be when you finally see her in person?
Underwood Family Farms
Guinea pigs also call the farm home.
As do rats and...
As do rats and...
Underwood Family Farms
... sizable and gorgeous Flemish giants.

