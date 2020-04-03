Underwood’s Sweet Baby Animals Are Bringing Us Cheer

Calling upon the critters of Underwood Family Farms?

It's a springtime must-do for many Southern California families, for it is in the spring when babies begin to arrive at the Moorpark agricultural destination.

But the farm's activities are currently closed to visitors, meaning we'll have to "awww" over these adorable wee ones by looking at our screens at home.

True, you can still order those produce-packed Healthy Harvest Boxes from the farm, so keep the local grower in mind for your fresh veggie needs.

And keep these pictures below in your heart during these #StayatHome days. Little animals are still bleating, baaing, and chirping their way into the world, in hope-inspiring, cheer-bringing fashion.