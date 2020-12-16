Union Station's Holiday Show Is Free, Festive, and Virtual

What to Know Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

Facebook and Youtube

Las Cafeteras and Mostly Kosher

Say the words "holiday concert" to an Angeleno, and a few prominent venues may immediately pop into their merry mind.

But one of the merriest, and the location likely to be at the festive forefront of their thoughts, isn't a true concert venue at all.

And yet?

A Union Station visit, during the final month of the year, is a must for many local music fans.

For the historic train station's Cocoa Concerts, those free shows featuring a line-up of local favorites, have long been a seasonal staple on many Southern Californians' calendars.

You won't need to choo-choo your way to the Alameda Street-based bastion of trains 'n tunes, though, for the 2020 holiday spectacular.

For Union Station is sending the good vibes and get-moving melodies straight to our screens on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 o'clock.

It's the "Holiday Sound Tracks" show, and it will swing, shake it, and summon the December-iest of ditties, all with charm, flair, and SoCal style.

"Hailed as a fusion of punk, hip-hop, beat music, cumbia and rock, Las Cafeteras sets inspiring lyrics against Afro-Mexican beats, rhythms and rhymes to create a vibrant musical fusion with a unique East LA sound," is the good word on the night's acclaimed first act, while Mostly Kosher, "the acclaimed klezmer gypsy-rock band," will wrap up the festivities.

The band "... radically reconstructs Judaic and American cultural music through ravenous klezmer beats and arresting Yiddish refrains," shared the train station's team, so make some room in your den or bedroom to dance, move, and connect with the big and vivacious vibes created by both bands.

Adding to the you-are-there aura of the event?

Union Station's beautiful South Patio, the site of the landmark's Christmas tree, will provide the setting.

For more on the free show, and how to watch from home, dance by the concert page now.