Union Station's Tree Lighting Will Offer Carols, Cocoa, Cheer

Tuesday, Nov. 30

The alfresco fun gets going at 6:30 p.m.; the tree will be lit at 7:15 p.m.

Free

The Cocoa Concerts at Union Station have earned an adorable place in our city's holiday-loving heart over several recent Decembers, providing attendees with music, merriment, and some toasty chocolate beverages, all for free.

Those sparkly shows were paused in 2020, but lovers of the stately landmark can enjoy a festive flashback of what those concerts were all about when a public tree lighting takes place on Union Station's South Patio.

The tall tree, one of LA's best-known and most photographed firs, will begin to twinkle at 7:15 pm. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, but you'll want to arrive by 6:30 for music, art, crafts, and those all-important selfies with Santa Claus.

The Beverly Belles will be on the stage, summoning vintage-style sweetness, while Weekend Celebrity will deliver holiday tunes and rockin' hits.

Look also for artist Septerhed to "... create a live mural throughout the evening representing LA's vibrant and diverse holiday season."

"Snow flurries," the kind we see here in Southern California, will add picturesque charm to the 30-foot tree, while complimentary cocoa will warm the tummies of anyone in attendance (who, yes, wants cocoa and a cookie).

There's more to come at Union Station, including a Holiday Market on Saturday, Dec. 4. For the full and festive schedule, make tracks for this site now.