This creative makers market is giving back to those impacted by the fires

What to Know Unique World Los Angeles

Spring Market

March 29 and 30

Cooper Design Space

860 S. Los Angeles Street in Los Angeles

$13.65 and up

The market team reveals that "50% of ticket proceeds (will be) going directly to families that lost homes in January" due to the Los Angeles fires

Will March go out like a lamb, as the centuries-old saying suggests?

A peek at the weather forecast may reveal how the final days of the third month will play out, but we can find a laid-back loveliness in other areas of our city, a joyful gentleness that isn't necessarily meteorological.

Look to "Unique World," a feel-good, ever-creative, community-strong shopping event that spotlights dozens of artists and the charming and useful goods they create.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

If you're seeking some gentle sunshine-for-the-soul as March departs, you'll want to make your way to Cooper Design Space on March 29 or 30 for the outfit's LA Spring Market, a place to browse all sorts of wearables, plants, jewelry pieces, items made for our homes, and more.

Adding to this soft-of-heart, big-of-spirit outlook?

"Unique World" will donate 50% of the proceeds to "families that lost homes in January" due to the Los Angeles fires.

Unique World Unique World

Plan on ebulliently encountering "75 Amazing Exhibitors" at the market, including Earth Sage Jewelry, The Potion Studio, and Bee Green Honey.

It's not just about the shopping, socializing, and occasional snacking at "Unique World"; people who've launched their own businesses will panel-it-up, all to share inspiration and ideas for those in attendance.