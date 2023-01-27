Universal CityWalk's ‘Toothsome' New Spot Boasts Steampunk Flair

What to Know The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen

The steampunk-inspired eatery, which features quirky characters and over-the-top milkshakes, made its official debut on Jan. 27

Playfully imagined desserts and a candy-themed area are two decadent draws, as are the bounty of brunch, lunch, and dinner offerings

Brassy cogs, glamorous goggles, tony top hats, old-timey inventions, oversized smokestacks, and a sweet sense of adventure: Entering the world of steampunk style strongly suggests that a person is about to have an escapade to remember.

And if that escapade involves eating? Then you're likely standing inside The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, the newest restaurant to open at Universal CityWalk.

When we say "open" we don't simply mean that the droll destination unlocked the front doors; the new restaurant did, at least in spirit, whir, blerf, and paroof into being.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For the fanciful spot boasts the feel of a factory-fun fantasy, with the sort of storybook style that says sweet things are being created just beyond all of those steampunk-inspired decorations.

Universal CityWalk

And so they are: A line-up of marvelous milkshakes devised in the Dessert Foundry, including Heavenly Hazelnut, Marshmallow Crisp, and Cookie Jar, is upping the menu's moxie. Other quirky confections include Brookies, Banana Cream Pie, and Triple Chocolate Bread Pudding.

Look also for the Candy Smith counter, where "...30 different flavors of macarons, truffles and an expansive offering of deliciousness, along with unique apparel and themed collectibles" will be available for purchase.

As for the heartier fare, the goodies found at brunch, lunch, and dinner?

Forest Mushroom Flatbread, Waldorf Chicken Salad, and the Tour de France Burger are three scrumptious-sounding selections created by Executive Chef Carlos Garcia and his culinary talented team.

Universal CityWalk

A trip to and through Toothsome isn't simply about the fantastical foodstuffs, however; friendly characters attired in their steampunk best — think brass-buttoned corsets, high collars, and such — enhance the eatery's imaginative aura.

Penelope and Jacques are the globetrotting gadabouts at the happy helm of Toothsome, and spying the eatery's upbeat ambassadors while visiting will be a must.

You won't have to search high and low for the brightly attired duo, nor book an airship or vintage hot air balloon to go looking for the playful pair; as the main twosome of Toothsome, they'll be around to greet guests and contribute to the destination's colorful experience.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.