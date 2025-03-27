Universal launches a ‘Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day Free' ticket deal

What to Know "Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day Free" General Admission Ticket Deal

Universal Studios Hollywood

Purchase the BOGO ticket from March 27-Aug. 13, 2025

Ticket holders should complete their second visit on or by Dec. 17, 2025 (blockout dates apply, so be sure to check the details)

$109 and up

Warmer days and the occasional sweater-free night mean that our thoughts are turning to classic outdoor diversions, including all of the wonders, whimsies, and "wheees" that our regional theme parks offer.

And to help people get in touch with their inner "wheee"-er — and you're a "wheee"-er if you love to ride an attraction in a full-throated, excited, and exclamatory manner — Universal Studios Hollywood is offering a special, get-it-soon deal.

It's got a BOGO spirit at its heart, yep, and a few dates to keep in mind. It's the "Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day Free" General Admission ticket and it is now available for purchase.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

But don't dilly and do not dally on buying this limited-time ticket: You can purchase from March 27 through Aug. 14, 2025.

And the second thing to keep in mind? You'll need to visit for your second day — the sweet, sweet freebie — on or by Dec. 17, 2025.

There are blockout dates and other details to know, so read up on everything now.

As far as what is amusingly and energetically afoot at the coaster-ish, dino-riffic, wizards-aplenty destination in the coming months?

The 2025 Special Events Guide knows all. Check out what's happening in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the World-Famous Studio Tour, and with the Minions, Transformers, and all of the other iconic characters that popular the Universal City theme park now.

More "wheee"-centric celebrating is just ahead, too: The separately ticketed Universal Fan Fest Nights are just ahead, with a late-April launch.

Love "Back to the Future," Dungeons & Dragons, and other pop culture gems? Check out all of the fan-celebrating festivities popping up at Universal Studios Hollywood now.

Universal Studios Hollywood and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.