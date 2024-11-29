Meet the Grinch, watch the topsy-turvy tree lighting and more at Universal Studios' ‘Grinchmas'

Meet the Grinch, his faithful dog Max and a whole host of Whos at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Grinchmas" celebration.

Theme park goers can't miss the 65-ft. tall topsy-turvy Grinchmas tree in the center of Universal Plaza. The towering tree is adorned with hundreds of sparkling ornaments and lights, and a spectacular tree lighting takes place nightly.

Meet and greet opportunities with the Grinch, Max and the who's Who of Whoville are part of the seasonal Who-lebration. Activities include musical performances along with a special story time book reading with Cindy-Lou-Who. And you can even spread some good cheer at the Who-ville Post Office where you can mail a merry postcard detailing three good deeds.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

After growing your heart three sizes, get ready to grow your stomach three sizes.

Limited time Grinch-themed food and drink items are on the menu at the "Who-bilicious Treats" venue located within Universal Plaza. Whimsical treats include the 2 Sizes Too Small Cupcake, Cocoa Cookie, Grinch Doughnut, Grinch Heart Lemonade, Max Hot Dog, Who Pudding and a Whoville Present Cookie.

The Grinch Heart Lemonade (green apple lemonade with a red light up cube and three heart candies) at Grinchmas. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

Finally, take the spirit of the Who-lidays home with you with new Grinch merchandise and apparel including the “Always Naughty” Grinch Spirit Jersey, home decor and more.

The Who-tacular Grinchmas celebration runs from Nov. 29, 2024, through Jan. 6, 2025, at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Studios and NBC Owned TV Stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.