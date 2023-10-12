Universal Studios Hollywood just unveiled its super-sparkly holiday season plans

What to Know The Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood will twinkle from Nov. 24 through Jan. 1, 2024

"Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter" and "Grinchmas" activities are included with theme park admission

Highlights include the enchanting Frog Choir, live music, cameos by the Grinch, and themed treats

Every Who down in Whoville is usually quite busy, going to and fro in their fanciful lives, but when the holiday season finally rises into vivacious view with all of the drama and presence of Mount Crumpit?

Things do quickly change, and cheerfully so, for Universal Studios Hollywood becomes the ultimate go-to for all things Grinch. Not only all things Grinch, but "Grinchmas," the annual extravaganza that shimmers, with a glad-hearted green gumption, over the final few weeks of the year.

And that gumption will get going, with both grit and wit, the day after Thanksgiving in 2023, when both "Grinchmas" and "Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter" return to the theme park.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Universal Studios Hollywood made the ebullient announcement on Thursday, Oct. 12.

You know your Whos, and your celebrated wizards, too, but what's on the gingerbread-scented schedule?

For Seuss-seeking revelers, the realm of Grinch-a-tude will include appearances by the furry icon, opportunities to snap a photo with everyone's favorite Fido — that would be the marvelous Max, of course — and the twirly, swirly, ultra-tall "Grinchmas" tree, which stands at around ten Grinches high, give or take a Grinch.

Live caroling of a Whovian nature, an area for crafty goodness, and a Whoville post office are some of the sweet-sour sounds and sights of "Grinchmas" (well, the Whos are sweet but the event's handsome headliner famously boasts a splash of sourness).

Nearby, the yuletide will grow ever so magical when "Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter" materializes at Hogsmeade Village, which will be enchantingly enrobed in all sorts of decorative gewgaws, bows, and swags.

The fantastical Frog Choir will be back — these throaty toads croon from plush pillowy perches — and the eveningtime "The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts" light projection show will add extra dazzle when the sun goes and the moon glows.

Special seasonal merchandise — think ornaments, scarves, sweaters, and such — will be for sale, while hot Butterbeer shall be warming many a mug.

The activities at both "Grinchmas" and "Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter" are included with theme park admission, which is available for purchase now.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.