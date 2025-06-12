Universal Studios has a revved-up look at its upcoming ‘Fast & Furious' coaster

What to Know "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" will debut on the upper lot of Universal Studios Hollywood in 2026

Billed as "the fastest roller coaster in the Univeral Destinations & Experiences portfolio," the attraction will climb to 72 mph and feature "groundbreaking 360-degree rotation of the individual ride vehicles"

The theme park shared new renderings and an animatic video of the coaster on June 12, 2025, including a closer look at a ride vehicle

Admission to Universal Studios Hollywood will be required to ride the coaster when it debuts

Even though we can't quite hear the revving of an engine or the squealing of tires, the rise and rise of "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift," the upcoming high-speed roller coaster at Universal Studios Hollywood, already possesses a powerful sense of get-up-and-go.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

That pre-sense of speed experienced by theme park visitors, even months ahead of the coaster's opening, makes sense: The innovative tracks twist and curl around the escalators connecting Universal's upper and lower lots, a sight that is already creating buzz among park guests.

If you've been craving more information about the state-of-the-art thrill ride, which finds its pedal-to-the-metal inspiration in the hit film franchise, Universal has something to tempt you: New renderings of the coaster and the ride vehicles, coaster cars that will experience a 360-degree rotation.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Universal Studios Hollywood Universal Studios Hollywood

The renderings were unveiled June 12, 2025 while "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" will open in 2026.

Like one of the velocity-blessed vehicles seen on the silver screen, the opening date will soon be approaching in accelerated fashion. The ride's queue area, which takes its brick-lined moxie from the cinematic garages portrayed in the movies, is already standing tall near the heart of the Upper Lot.

"Watching the progress of this roller coaster come to life is truly spectacular," said Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood.

"2026 is just around the corner and we are equally as excited as our guests to introduce such an inspiring new ride to our theme park portfolio."

"'Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift' will be a powerful game changer for Universal Studios Hollywood that will not only transform the topography of our destination but will infuse an entirely new level of adrenaline to our already dynamic theme park."

"We look forward to riding it ourselves and welcoming guests to experience it in the very new future."

Want to check out a ride vehicle, which finds its cool character in the 1970 Dodge Charger driven by Dominic Toretto in the films?

It's currently on display at Universal Studios Hollywood, vroom vroom.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.