Act ‘Fast': The Universal Studio Tour's ‘Fast & Furious' finale is ending

There's more "Fast" fun to come, though: The new "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" coaster opens in 2026.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • "Fast & Furious: Supercharged," the World-Famous Universal Studio Tour finale, will conclude March 10, 2025
  • A new unnamed attraction will debut in the "Supercharged" spot; more details will be revealed down the road
  • The tour is included with theme park admission
  • The new "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift," the theme park's "first-ever high-speed outdoor roller coaster," will open in 2026

The World-Famous Studio Tour at Universal Studio Hollywood has been a rollicking escapade full of surprises and did-you-see-that?! moments for over 60 years, but there's one thing you that remains unpredictably predictable: The tour finale is going to be straight from the knock-your-socks-off school of technical wizardry.

That wizardry is on splashy display throughout the tour, of course — we're most definitely thinking about the sudden shriek-inducing appearance of JAWS, of course — but when you reach the tour's conclusion, you know you're set for some thrills of the most energetic and exciting order.

For the last several years, "Fast & Furious: Supercharged" has delivered on that adrenaline-raising front.

The tram enters a sizable space — it measures over two football fields in length — that is fully kitted out to replicate the world of the film franchise phenomenon, with go-go-go action just about everywhere you turn.

Introduced in 2015, the 3D spectacular features a heart-pumping chase as the "Fast & Furious" team attempt to "... save one of their own from an international crime cartel."

But all fast things eventually slow down, even come to a full stop, and "Fast & Furious: Supercharged" is now pedal-to-the-metal-ing it in the direction of its final week.

You have time, though, to get to the Universal City theme park and board the tram for the you're-in-a-movie adventure: It ends March 10, 2025.

But "Fast" fans have much to anticipate, as the new "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" coaster will peel out in 2026.

This is the theme park's very first "high-speed" coaster outdoors, and if you've been on the escalators that transport park guests between the upper and lower lots, you've seen the impressive coaster rising.

The "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" high-speed coaster opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2026 (photo: Universal Studios Hollywood)

Rising and dipping: "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" goes under the hillside escalators, and over them, too, in a dramatically twisty fashion.

Still, you'll want to slow your roll, as mentioned, if you're hoping to ride this coaster: It opens in 2026.

But move quickly, even "Fast," if you want to catch the "Supercharged" finale to the World-Famous Universal Studio Tour before it closes forever: Be there by March 10.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.

