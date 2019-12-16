The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Universal’s Frog Choir Is Ribbeting

We mean "riveting," of course. Or do we?

By Alysia Gray Painter

Universal Studios Hollywood

It's not too difficult to name some truly riveting sights in this world.

A sunset that is mostly purple? So riveting. A great aria sung live by a sublime singer? Riveting to the max. The first spray of roses in the springtime? So rivet-able.

But to claim something is ribbeting? You'll probably need to be in ribbeting distance of an amphibian, and if you're that close to a certain ensorcelled toad, you're probably at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

For the famous, super-festive Giant Frog Choir is a seasonal staple at the Universal Studios Hollywood land, thanks to the fact that this fantastical froggies do more crooning than croaking.

For sure, they have some assistance from a host of Hogwarts-happy friends, so you'll see a line-up of humans holding plush pillows for the warty stars to rest upon as they warble.

It's a moment that's pretty magical, and a different way to savor the song-forward character of the season.

These beasties, by the by, are behemoths, as far as froggy characters go, so you should be able to get a good look-see at them, whenever they do appear.

The shorty and snappy shows? They're pop-ups, and happening at various times during the day, so you'll want to stick close to the enchanted area to catch the Giant Frog Choir's wonderful and warty, we mean warble-y, performance during Wizarding World's annual Christmas revelries.

Universal Studios and NBC Owned TV Stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.

