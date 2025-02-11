Valentine's Day

Join a volunteer-led ‘Valentinemania!' and help brighten lives around SoCal

Big Sunday is leading the Feb. 14 card-making event; lunch and socializing are included.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Big Sunday

What to Know

  • Valentinemania! with Big Sunday
  • Friday, Feb. 14
  • Make Valentine's from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Valentine's cards and gift bags will be delivered from 1 to 4 p.m.
  • 1741 N. Cherokee Avenue in Los Angeles
  • You can sponsor a gift bag for $5
  • Gift bags and the handmade cards will be delivered to "hospitals, shelters, senior centers, and other places around town.'

Lacy edges, fancy fonts, pretty pens, and a variety of eye-catching stickers that feature Cupid, puppies, or Cupid holding a puppy: The making of the perfect Valentine is a time-honored and tender-hearted art form beloved by many.

But many of us don't have the opportunity to create such endearing missives; we're rushing, we're go-go-going, and, finding a meaningful moment to write a few meaningful words? That seems hard to do, year after year.

Big Sunday, the volunteering, give-back, community-supporting organization, is here to remind us that taking a couple of hours to create cute cards for neighbors in need is at the heart of the love-centric holiday.

So put on your Valentine-making hat and make for Big Sunday's Cherokee Avenue headquarters on the morning of Feb. 14 for Valentinemania!

Supplies will be provided but a few kind words, the sort of sweet and uplifting messages that people can really use, will be solely and sweetly supplied by volunteers.

"A light lunch" will be offered at the upbeat event, so come a bit peckish. Or at least arrive ready to chat with other Southern Californians who are eager to raise the spirits of hundreds of our neighbors through a cute Valentine's card or two.

Those cards, and gift bags, will be distributed later in the day. The Valentines will be delivered to "hospitals, shelters, senior centers, and other places around town."

"Everyone should be remembered on Valentine's Day!" is the true and terrific call to action.

Find out how to participate, or sponsor a gift bag for $5, to this annual cheer-bringing campaign now.

