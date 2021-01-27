doughnuts

Valentine's Day Arrives Early, and Tastily, at Dunkin'

The love-themed sweets are now on the doughnut-making icon's menu, even before February begins.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Dunkin'

What to Know

  • Heart-shaped doughnuts and a Pink Velvet Iced Macchiato
  • The Mocha Macchiato is also returning
  • A pop-up merch shop, with Dunkin'-themed wedding items, will debut on Feb. 11

Valentine's Day, to some, is a state of mind.

To others? They'd deem it an ethereal occasion that's more a state of the heart.

And for a number of sweet-seeking dessert mavens? It's a state of stomach, thanks to the numerous sprinkle-covered, dough-delightful confections that pop up on local menus.

February is on fast approach, which means that Cupid-inspired cuisine is about to fill our fantasies and tempt our fancies, especially at those places we regularly stop by for our morningtime cups o' joe.

Like Dunkin', for example.

The always-obsessed-over, Massachusetts-founded doughnuttery has long held a colorful commitment to saluting various major holidays, and the whimsical observance that lands on Feb. 14 is no exception.

But Dunkin' knows that holiday lovers can't wait to jumpstart the joy, and with that in mind, heart, and stomach, the Valentine's-themed menu is now available, even though January still has a few days to roll.

On the 2021 roster? Some cute and caffeinated goodies are making a tempting and tender showing, no surprise.

deals 2 hours ago

Make Singapore's Banana Leaf's Famous Mee Goreng at Home

Restaurant Week Jan 26

Pasadena Cheeseburger Week Can't Be Topped

Heart-shaped doughnuts are one 2021 headliner, or make that two headliners. Look for the photo-fun delectables in two flavors: The Brownie Batter Donut and the Cupid's Choice Donut, which includes Bavarian Kreme.

The Pink Velvet Iced Macchiato is also back, and if you're hoping that it boasts rich hints of red velvet deliciousness, your hopes are well- and flavorfully founded.

And on the macchiato-forward front? That Mocha Macchiato is another seasonal choice, should you desire a beverage that includes the "decadent spirit of a full box of chocolates."

One more love-lively thing in store?

A shop of wedding-inspired Dunkin' merchandise will debut just a couple of days ahead of Valentine's Day, so watch the company's social pages.

This article tagged under:

doughnuts
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us