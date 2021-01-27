Valentine's Day Arrives Early, and Tastily, at Dunkin'

What to Know Heart-shaped doughnuts and a Pink Velvet Iced Macchiato

The Mocha Macchiato is also returning

A pop-up merch shop, with Dunkin'-themed wedding items, will debut on Feb. 11

Valentine's Day, to some, is a state of mind.

To others? They'd deem it an ethereal occasion that's more a state of the heart.

And for a number of sweet-seeking dessert mavens? It's a state of stomach, thanks to the numerous sprinkle-covered, dough-delightful confections that pop up on local menus.

February is on fast approach, which means that Cupid-inspired cuisine is about to fill our fantasies and tempt our fancies, especially at those places we regularly stop by for our morningtime cups o' joe.

Like Dunkin', for example.

The always-obsessed-over, Massachusetts-founded doughnuttery has long held a colorful commitment to saluting various major holidays, and the whimsical observance that lands on Feb. 14 is no exception.

But Dunkin' knows that holiday lovers can't wait to jumpstart the joy, and with that in mind, heart, and stomach, the Valentine's-themed menu is now available, even though January still has a few days to roll.

On the 2021 roster? Some cute and caffeinated goodies are making a tempting and tender showing, no surprise.

Heart-shaped doughnuts are one 2021 headliner, or make that two headliners. Look for the photo-fun delectables in two flavors: The Brownie Batter Donut and the Cupid's Choice Donut, which includes Bavarian Kreme.

The Pink Velvet Iced Macchiato is also back, and if you're hoping that it boasts rich hints of red velvet deliciousness, your hopes are well- and flavorfully founded.

And on the macchiato-forward front? That Mocha Macchiato is another seasonal choice, should you desire a beverage that includes the "decadent spirit of a full box of chocolates."

One more love-lively thing in store?

A shop of wedding-inspired Dunkin' merchandise will debut just a couple of days ahead of Valentine's Day, so watch the company's social pages.