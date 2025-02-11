Find offbeat Valentine's fun, from puppy yoga to ‘bawdy' botanical walks

We're rolling into the middle of February, when candy hearts, red roses, and candlelit dinners fill our daydreams, calendars, and most fervent plans.

But maybe, in addition to all of these tried, true, and tender Valentine's Day staples, you're seeking a darling date that has twist: An outing that feels a bit offbeat and full of memory-making potential.

Southern California is amorously awash in possibilities for you and your paramour, with museums, theme parks, and unusual attractions beckoning couples with pleasures aplenty Feb. 14.

As for a few feel-good outings you'll want to book ahead of the holiday, which falls on a Friday in 2025?

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden is offering not one but two nights of "Bawdy Botany," a night hike that considers the plants that have long been behind "love and lust."

The evening adventure is for adults, and a ticket? It's $25 for a non-member and $20 if you belong to the Arcadia-based garden. The dates? It's happening Feb. 14 and 15 and spots will fill up.

Precious pooches will romp at the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista during the "Puppy Love Puppy Yoga" sessions. The class is $30 plus a fee, it's happening Feb. 14 and 15, and, oh yes: Puppies will romp around as people take to their yoga mats.

Kisses, cuddles, friendly nibbles, and big smiles will surely ensue.

The Pacific Wheel at Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier will glimmer with gooey-good symbols of the lovingest holiday from Feb. 11-17, so stop by and ride some rides with your dearheart.

Entry to Pacific Park is free while the attractions and games are additional.

The Academy Museum will screen "Wild at Heart" Feb. 14 in tribute to legendary filmmaker David Lynch; other cinemas around town will shimmer with canoodle-worthy movies, so check in with your favorite movie house to see what's playing.

Ready to road trip? The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is open on Valentine's Day — you can do dinner near the top of the mountain, which may have snow on the ground — while the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside is shimmering with pink, red, and white lights; there are tours, too, to join, and special meals.

And in Dana Point? A whale watching cruise will set sail over Valentine's Weekend (Feb. 14-16). A glass of bubbly and chocolate treats are part of the ocean adventure, and, fingers crossed, a possible whale sighting or two. Even if the stars of the trip aren't out and about, consider it an invigorating Valentine's experience.