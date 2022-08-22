Vegan Ice Creams Will Rule This Tasty Showdown

What to Know Café Gratitude at 639 N. Larchmont Boulevard

Monday, Sept. 5 from 2 to 4 p.m.

$20

Whatever ritual is observed at the end the summer season should probably reflect the spirit of summer itself.

This is very much an IMHO-type of statement, of course, but if you're seeking truisms from the "In My Humble Opinion" annals, wrapping up summertime with something sweet seems like an authentic encapsulation of the season's sweet spirit.

And something sweet is in the works at Café Gratitude on Larchmont Boulevard, which plans to bid the summer season farewell with a frosty and fun face-off, one that puts the appetizing emphasis on vegan treats made for the heat.

It's the Vegan Ice Cream Showdown, and five local makers of scoopable sweets will stop by the restaurant for two hours of creamy competition, one that draws its character and spirit from wholesome, plant-based ingredients.

Dream Pops is on the participant list, and JDs Vegan Ice Cream, too. Sunscoop and Yoga-urt are also in the lickable mix, as is, of course, the host of the day, Café Gratitude.

The judges for this joyful ice cream scene? "YOUR TASTE BUDS" says the event page, and we can't argue with ice cream aficionados being the driving force of this quirky cuisine contest.

There shall be music, a photo booth, vegan nibbles, and root beer floats from Olipop to add a convivial air to the confection competition.

And aren't we seeking something convivial and, well, easy as summer winds down? Or rather, the unofficial but popularly observed summer season, which concludes on Labor Day?

True, summer will have a few more weeks to go beyond Sept. 5, with the autumnal equinox still a couple of weeks out. But if you're planning on sending the nice notion of summer off in a gratitude-filled, dessert-delightful way, this could be just the ticket.

And a ticket? It's $20. Get yours here and get it soon, if you plan to, for spots for this ice cream competition, like the summer season itself, will not last.