Yummy, plant-based delights are the vibe at the ‘Vegan Street Fair'

What to Know Vegan Street Fair

11223 Chandler Boulevard in North Hollywood

Free entry

April 5 and 6, 2025

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"Bite-sized portions" of vegan foods, both savory and sweet, will be for sale from a host of vendors

Snacking around a foodie street fair over the first weekend of April feels like a gift of the gourmet-iest proportions, the chance to bask in some beams and/or gentle breezes while snacking, grandly, at length.

But if you prefer your bites to be of the plant-y variety, you can't always find the foodstuffs you seek, even at the largest or most dining-diverse festival.

Enter the "Vegan Street Fair," a multi-vendor to-do which pops up in a few cities around the country, including North Hollywood.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The noms will return to NoHo April 5 and 6, and, as in years gone by, entry is totally free.

So that means you'll have additional funds to spend on "bite-sized portions" of a variety of vegan eats, including tacos, noodles, and more.

Never been? You can peruse some of the tempting dishes that have graced past Vendor Street Fairs, in both Southern California and places that are not Southern California.

Some bygone bites have included vegan dumplings, funnel cakes, loaded fries, egg rolls, gooey cookies, empanadas, doughnuts, and cannoli.

A lengthy list of vendors is online now; Dear Bella Creamery, Leaf Over Beef, and Scandylous Delights are on the spoon-it-up roster.

Both vegan and vegan-friendly eateries will dot the stretch between Tujunga and Vineland Avenues, along with vendors selling as assortment of goods.

This is an all-ages, family-fun event; check out what to expect at the plant-centric pop-up at this site.