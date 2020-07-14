Ventura Vibes With ‘Concerts in Your Car'

What to Know Ventura County Fairgrounds

Ozomatli, Fitz and the Tantrums, more

Movies, circus performances, and theatre happenings are also on the schedule

How many times have you warbled along with your favorite ballad while sitting in the driver's seat of your car?

A dozen? A dozen dozen? More than a thousand? Probably a million?

Yeah, "a million" is likely the exaggerative answer for a lot of us, at least in our own music-loving minds.

We are, in short, quite comfortable with crooning while cruising, and a vehicle has long been our personal recording booth, even without the proper mic, the soundboard, and the producer.

But chances are good you've never seen a live concert from the front seat of a car, the sort of experience that adds a different and delightful dimension to how you enjoy music inside an automobile.

That's changing over the summer of 2020, at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, thanks to the Concerts in Your Car series.

It is what you think it is: A drive-in for live shows, which means you'll be able to see before-your-eyes performers, on a stage, through your windshield or out the back of your truck or SUV.

Those performers include J2B2, John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band, Fishbone, Ozomatli, and Third Eye Blind.

There's a circus, too, coming later in the summer, with a final concert from Fitz and the Tantrums live on Aug. 29.

There are some things to brush up on, before purchasing your ticket, like how parking will work and the fact that there will be no concessions available (so, for sure, show with your snacks already bagged and in the backseat).

Safety protocols, too, should be reviewed before you go.

The fairgrounds will find other festive doings throughout the summer, with classic drive-in movies and theatre-style presentations, too.

For the whole line-up, crank up your radio, croon that beloved ballad, and read all now.