‘Vibes After Five,' a free Culver City series, debuts on the first day of spring

What to Know Vibes After Five, presented by the City of Culver City

Thursday, March 20

5 to 8 p.m.

Downtown Culver City at The Culver Steps

Free

Live tunes and lawn games up the good feeling; free mocktails from Curious Elixirs will be available at the March 20 event

Two more events will pop up at other locations around Culver City; the April 24 happening will take place at C3 5800 Bristol Parkway while the May 14 gathering will land at the Stealth Building at 3528 Hayden Avenue

The mere idea of the vernal equinox can fill a person with a vivacious spirit, but finding an event scheduled for the first day of spring that merrily matches that spirit can be a bit tricky.

There is an airy asterisk to this quest in 2025, at least if you're in the neck of Culver City: A new three-part series called Vibes After Five is launching March 20, which, yes, is the vernal equinox.

The sweet spot for celebrating the changing of the seasons?

You'll want to head to The Culver Steps for three hours of music — KCRW DJs will be at the turntables — and games like Giant Jenga.

Complimentary mocktails will also be available for sipping, courtesy of Curious Elixirs.

Call it a fine and fresh-air'd way to savor Culver City's cool character if you work in the area but usually head straight home from the office, or if you're in the vicinity and have wanted to check out a pay-nothing event at the centrally situated Culver Steps, the sort of happening that has nice sounds and a nice social scene.

But there's a lot of spring to go — no surprise there, what with spring just starting up — and there are two more Vibes After Five on the city's 2025 schedule: An afternoon-into-evening get-together happening a few days after Easter, on April 24, and another in mid-May, on the 14th.

Keep in mind that the April and May events will pop up at different locations around Culver City, but with that same warmer-weather-is-here mood, meaning music and easygoing activities will be in upbeat tow.

Want to keep tabs on all of the vibe-y festivities still to come? Culver City has your Vibes After Five info, right on this page.