Vintage ‘Lost in Space' Outfits Lift Off at a Cosmic Auction

By Alysia Gray Painter

Right in the heart of the space-obsessed 1960s, a time period that was flush with the soon-to-be-realized fantasy of rockets, moon landings, and beyond-the-Earth experiences, a television series debuted.

It began, in fact, a year ahead of the original "Star Trek," and its name, and premise, tantalized audiences seeking cosmic adventures that could be enjoyed from the couch.

That show, "Lost in Space," would run from 1965-1968, all while providing a multi-generational, often funny, and quite dramatic portrait of what it might be like to live a far-flung existence across the universe.

If this was a series that shaped your space-loving spirit, or a show that you discovered in more recent years, don your shiny suit and rocket right to the Heritage Auctions site, for the Beverly Hills bid house has several spectacular "Lost in Space" artifacts on the block.

Those fan-pleasing pieces include helmets, clothing, and props like flashlights.

Danger, Will Robinson: We may want to bid on everything. At least, for a time, we can moon over this galactic garb and the out-of-this-world props, all recent relics of an era when our space-forward dreams were in full flower.

The auction takes place over the first weekend of November 2021, but online bidding is open now. Check out starting bids and all of the details on the lots on the Heritage Auctions site.

9 photos
1/9
Heritage Auctions
Bid now on "Lost in Space" items at the Heritage Auctions site. (photo: Courtesy of Heritage Auctions)
2/9
Penny Robinson's parka (actor Angela Cartwright) (photo: Courtesy of Heritage Auctions)
3/9
An ensemble worn by John Robison (actor Guy Williams) (photo: Courtesy of Heritage Auctions)
4/9
Penny Robinson's spacesuit (actor Angela Cartwright) (photo: Courtesy of Heritage Auctions)
5/9
John Robinson's spacesuit and helmet (actor Guy Williams) (photo: Courtesy of Heritage Auctions)
6/9
Futuristic walkie-talkie prop (photo: Courtesy of Heritage Auctions)
7/9
Futuristic prop flashlight (photo: Courtesy of Heritage Auctions)
8/9
Judy Robinson's spacesuit (actor Marta Kristen) (photo: Courtesy of Heritage Auctions)
9/9
Futurist "Saticon" FX Wand (photo: Courtesy of Heritage Auctions)

This article tagged under:

Classic Televisionauctionsci-fi

More Photo Galleries

Photos: October Storm Lashes California
Photos: October Storm Lashes California
Enjoy Fall Family Fun Times, Without the Frights
Enjoy Fall Family Fun Times, Without the Frights
The Rose Parade Just Revealed More 2022 Floats
The Rose Parade Just Revealed More 2022 Floats
A Wonder Woman Coaster Flies for Six Flags Magic Mountain
A Wonder Woman Coaster Flies for Six Flags Magic Mountain
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us